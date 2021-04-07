Exterran Corporation (EXTN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

159 institutions hold shares in Exterran Corporation (EXTN), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.52% while institutional investors hold 82.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.77M, and float is at 31.91M with Short Float at 6.87%. Institutions hold 79.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Chai Trust Co LLC with over 7.16 million shares valued at $31.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.60% of the EXTN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.39 million shares valued at $19.39 million to account for 13.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.41 million shares representing 7.26% and valued at over $10.63 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 1.54 million with a market value of $6.8 million.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is -19.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.23 and a high of $8.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXTN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 55.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.54, the stock is -7.64% and -22.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -24.05% off its SMA200. EXTN registered 0.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4903 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4549.

The stock witnessed a -29.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.81%, and is 5.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $110.38M and $613.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.60% and -60.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exterran Corporation (EXTN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exterran Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76 with sales reaching $142.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.30% in year-over-year returns.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Exterran Corporation (EXTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading 189.15% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.31% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.9.