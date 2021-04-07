Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

80 institutions hold shares in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC), with 4.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.94% while institutional investors hold 68.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.91M, and float is at 21.27M with Short Float at 4.71%. Institutions hold 56.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp with over 4.08 million shares valued at $30.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.68% of the FENC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sonic Fund II, L.P. with 2.43 million shares valued at $18.13 million to account for 9.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC which holds 1.67 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $12.44 million, while Eventide Asset Management LLC holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $8.34 million.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) is -6.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.80 and a high of $10.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FENC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 37.0% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.93, the stock is 0.07% and -7.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 15.69% at the moment leaves the stock -7.05% off its SMA200. FENC registered 26.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.46.

The stock witnessed a -5.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.10%, and is 11.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.94% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $177.34M and $0.17M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.10. Distance from 52-week low is 44.37% and -35.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.50%).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60,452.90% year-over-year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.08 million shares.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 30 that Essetifin SPA (10% Owner) bought a total of 768,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 30 and was made at $6.25 per share for $4.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.99 million shares of the FENC stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 30.89% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 21.78% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is 11.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.87% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.48.