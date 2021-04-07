Here are the top Institutional holders of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) shares

114 institutions hold shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID), with 21.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.00% while institutional investors hold 75.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.05M, and float is at 41.28M with Short Float at 19.75%. Institutions hold 51.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 4.52 million shares valued at $10.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.88% of the OVID Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.41 million shares valued at $7.88 million to account for 5.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.11 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $7.17 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $5.78 million.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) is 65.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $9.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OVID stock was last observed hovering at around $3.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 23.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.83, the stock is -6.35% and 7.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -4.01% at the moment leaves the stock -23.77% off its SMA200. OVID registered 38.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7952 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1393.

The stock witnessed a -3.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.61%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $248.72M and $12.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.22% and -59.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-186.80%).

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.68 with sales reaching $120.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 886.80% year-over-year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEVIN JEREMY M, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that LEVIN JEREMY M bought 8,488 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $5.84 per share for a total of $49570.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.79 million shares.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 45.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 66.26% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.91.