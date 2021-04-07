Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)

319 institutions hold shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.04% while institutional investors hold 84.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.65M, and float is at 118.42M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 84.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.52 million shares valued at $256.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.95% of the AQUA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.52 million shares valued at $229.82 million to account for 7.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 6.36 million shares representing 5.31% and valued at over $171.54 million, while Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 6.04 million with a market value of $162.9 million.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) is 2.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.31 and a high of $31.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AQUA stock was last observed hovering at around $27.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.31% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -19.74% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.54, the stock is 6.31% and 6.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 17.09% off its SMA200. AQUA registered 158.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.34.

The stock witnessed a 13.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.24%, and is 9.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) has around 4020 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.89 and Fwd P/E is 34.69. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.50% and -12.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $341.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lamb Martin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lamb Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $27.02 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Lamb Martin (Director) sold a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $26.84 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10948.0 shares of the AQUA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, AEA INVESTORS FUND V LP () disposed off 11,341,930 shares at an average price of $24.00 for $272.21 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA).