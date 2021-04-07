Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC)

326 institutions hold shares in SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), with 37.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.15% while institutional investors hold 94.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.25M, and float is at 153.32M with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 76.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 27.28 million shares valued at $276.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.10% of the SITC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.64 million shares valued at $239.25 million to account for 12.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 14.16 million shares representing 7.32% and valued at over $143.28 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 7.72 million with a market value of $78.13 million.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) is 37.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.21 and a high of $14.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SITC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -7.15% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.93, the stock is 3.04% and 8.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 46.30% off its SMA200. SITC registered 224.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.40.

The stock witnessed a 5.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.31%, and is 5.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $460.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 180.91 and Fwd P/E is 253.27. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.88% and -3.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SITE Centers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $108.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.70% in year-over-year returns.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Otto Alexander, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Otto Alexander sold 36,398 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $10.26 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30.19 million shares.

SITE Centers Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Otto Alexander (Director) sold a total of 13,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $10.29 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30.22 million shares of the SITC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Otto Alexander (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $10.28 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 30,237,418 shares of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC).