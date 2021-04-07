HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 63.6% Upside

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) is 13.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.78 and a high of $13.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTGM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -9.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.46, the stock is -5.25% and -13.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -14.99% off its SMA200. HTGM registered 25.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.53.

The stock witnessed a -8.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.42%, and is 3.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.68% over the week and 9.60% over the month.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $31.72M and $8.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.44% and -60.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.50%).

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.02 with sales reaching $1.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.00% in year-over-year returns.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM), with 647.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.54% while institutional investors hold 32.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.00M, and float is at 4.50M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 29.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cowen Prime Services LLC with over 0.44 million shares valued at $2.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.11% of the HTGM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Samjo Capital, LLC with 0.38 million shares valued at $1.83 million to account for 6.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.36 million shares representing 5.85% and valued at over $1.74 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.54% of the shares totaling 95616.0 with a market value of $0.46 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) that is trading 73.11% up over the past 12 months and Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) that is 41.22% higher over the same period. Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is 401.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.03% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 39410.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.47.