Illumina Inc. (ILMN) up 12.12% since start of the year

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is 12.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $260.42 and a high of $555.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ILMN stock was last observed hovering at around $384.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 30.3% off its average median price target of $390.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.22% off the consensus price target high of $520.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -50.85% lower than the price target low of $275.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $414.84, the stock is 2.97% and -3.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing 7.88% at the moment leaves the stock 13.25% off its SMA200. ILMN registered 57.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $424.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $366.97.

The stock witnessed a 4.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.80%, and is 5.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $60.37B and $3.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.60 and Fwd P/E is 60.98. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.30% and -25.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Illumina Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.36 with sales reaching $990.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Top Institutional Holders

1,395 institutions hold shares in Illumina Inc. (ILMN), with 372.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 94.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.00M, and float is at 145.63M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 93.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 19.83 million shares valued at $7.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.59% of the ILMN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.33 million shares valued at $4.19 billion to account for 7.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.25 million shares representing 7.71% and valued at over $4.16 billion, while Edgewood Management Company holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 6.95 million with a market value of $2.57 billion.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Insider Activity

A total of 137 insider transactions have happened at Illumina Inc. (ILMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 110 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dadswell Charles ,the company’sSVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Dadswell Charles sold 314 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $416.24 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6832.0 shares.

Illumina Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that FLATLEY JAY T (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $421.06 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ILMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, TOUSI SUSAN H (SVP Product Development) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $402.24 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 44,943 shares of Illumina Inc. (ILMN).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 74.95% up over the past 12 months and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is 66.10% higher over the same period. Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) is 142.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.26% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.17.