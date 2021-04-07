Is Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) a good stock to buy now?

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is 17.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.28 and a high of $78.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSN stock was last observed hovering at around $74.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.72% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -11.6% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $75.89, the stock is 1.02% and 7.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 18.27% off its SMA200. TSN registered 41.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.19.

The stock witnessed a 4.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.51%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has around 139000 employees, a market worth around $27.47B and $42.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.98 and Fwd P/E is 11.89. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.81% and -2.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tyson Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $11.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Top Institutional Holders

1,111 institutions hold shares in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), with 9.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.59% while institutional investors hold 83.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 363.00M, and float is at 286.84M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 81.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.44 million shares valued at $2.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.01% of the TSN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.42 million shares valued at $1.32 billion to account for 6.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 14.68 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $945.7 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 13.3 million with a market value of $857.34 million.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Shane ,the company’sGroup President Fresh Meats. SEC filings show that Miller Shane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $77.00 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11959.0 shares.

Tyson Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Miller Shane (Group President Fresh Meats) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $76.24 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11959.0 shares of the TSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Nichol Jason (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 1,114 shares at an average price of $74.00 for $82432.0. The insider now directly holds 3,437 shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) that is trading 53.61% up over the past 12 months and BRF S.A. (BRFS) that is 53.85% higher over the same period. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) is 37.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.19% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.