KLA Corporation (KLAC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

1,219 institutions hold shares in KLA Corporation (KLAC), with 422.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 96.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.27M, and float is at 153.65M with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 95.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.73 million shares valued at $4.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.15% of the KLAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.12 million shares valued at $3.14 billion to account for 7.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 9.36 million shares representing 6.08% and valued at over $2.42 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 5.55% of the shares totaling 8.55 million with a market value of $2.21 billion.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is 33.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.93 and a high of $359.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KLAC stock was last observed hovering at around $355.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.48% off its average median price target of $335.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.25% off the consensus price target high of $395.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -21.19% lower than the price target low of $286.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $346.60, the stock is 13.38% and 13.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 43.30% off its SMA200. KLAC registered 170.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $308.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $261.63.

The stock witnessed a 17.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.14%, and is 10.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $50.80B and $6.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.57 and Fwd P/E is 24.09. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.74% and -3.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KLA Corporation (KLAC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KLA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.59 with sales reaching $1.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.40% in year-over-year returns.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at KLA Corporation (KLAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Higgins Bren D., the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Higgins Bren D. sold 3,795 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $322.69 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1828.0 shares.

KLA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Donzella Oreste (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 274 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $329.38 per share for $90250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5325.0 shares of the KLAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Donzella Oreste (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,287 shares at an average price of $300.90 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 5,599 shares of KLA Corporation (KLAC).

KLA Corporation (KLAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 215.40% up over the past 12 months and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) that is 177.55% higher over the same period. Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) is 321.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.36% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.11.