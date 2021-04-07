Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) is 72.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.80 and a high of $43.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPI stock was last observed hovering at around $33.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.86% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -13.03% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $33.91, the stock is -0.33% and 5.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 2.66% at the moment leaves the stock 78.97% off its SMA200. LPI registered 335.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 266.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.90.

The stock witnessed a -0.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.80%, and is 13.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 8.22% over the month.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) has around 257 employees, a market worth around $376.40M and $677.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.92. Distance from 52-week low is 398.68% and -22.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.40%).

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.69 with sales reaching $191.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Top Institutional Holders

141 institutions hold shares in Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI), with 407.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.48% while institutional investors hold 45.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.70M, and float is at 11.52M with Short Float at 10.25%. Institutions hold 43.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.2 million shares valued at $23.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the LPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.52 million shares valued at $10.25 million to account for 4.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. which holds 0.41 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $8.15 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $6.42 million.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Levy James R. ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Levy James R. sold 408,752 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $12.01 per share for a total of $4.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Warburg Pincus Private Equity (10% Owner) sold a total of 408,752 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $12.01 per share for $4.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Warburg Pincus Private Equity (10% Owner) disposed off 128,985 shares at an average price of $12.09 for $1.56 million. The insider now directly holds 12,986 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI).

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ring Energy Inc. (REI) that is trading 345.28% up over the past 12 months and Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) that is -13.98% lower over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 102.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.79% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.