LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

1,029 institutions hold shares in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), with 74.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.34% while institutional investors hold 90.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 334.00M, and float is at 255.83M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 70.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 38.53 million shares valued at $3.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.53% of the LYB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 25.81 million shares valued at $2.37 billion to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 23.93 million shares representing 7.16% and valued at over $2.19 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.46% of the shares totaling 21.58 million with a market value of $1.98 billion.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is 14.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.33 and a high of $112.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LYB stock was last observed hovering at around $104.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.21% off the consensus price target high of $133.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -26.25% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.79, the stock is -1.20% and 4.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 27.13% off its SMA200. LYB registered 127.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.04.

The stock witnessed a -2.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.36%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has around 19200 employees, a market worth around $34.52B and $27.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.62 and Fwd P/E is 9.51. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.39% and -7.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.63 with sales reaching $8.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.30% in year-over-year returns.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider Activity

A total of 137 insider transactions have happened at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 106 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC sold 944,802 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $106.63 per share for a total of $100.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $106.63 per share for $21112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the LYB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 4,499 shares at an average price of $107.35 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 116,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB).

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sasol Limited (SSL) that is 588.07% higher over the past 12 months. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is 158.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.07% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.89.