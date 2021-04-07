Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Is Up 105.98% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) is 105.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $17.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MESA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.1% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -72.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.78, the stock is -3.08% and 18.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 123.62% off its SMA200. MESA registered 546.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 354.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.39.

The stock witnessed a 9.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.04%, and is 5.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.69% over the week and 8.84% over the month.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $496.08M and $511.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.10 and Fwd P/E is 11.26. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 556.19% and -20.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mesa Air Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $137.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.10% year-over-year.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), with 3.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.19% while institutional investors hold 81.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.53M, and float is at 30.93M with Short Float at 14.53%. Institutions hold 72.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Corre Partners Management, LLC with over 2.62 million shares valued at $17.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.36% of the MESA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 2.35 million shares valued at $15.74 million to account for 6.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MSD Partners, L.P. which holds 2.26 million shares representing 6.34% and valued at over $15.09 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 2.18 million with a market value of $14.61 million.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORNSTEIN JONATHAN G ,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that ORNSTEIN JONATHAN G sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $16.08 per share for a total of $80400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Mesa Air Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that ORNSTEIN JONATHAN G (CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $17.08 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the MESA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, GILLMAN BRIAN S (EVP/GC/Secretary) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.28 for $81400.0. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA).