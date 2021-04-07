New Big Money Means Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

636 institutions hold shares in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP), with 254.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.04% while institutional investors hold 74.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 455.84M, and float is at 199.76M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 32.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with over 13.38 million shares valued at $666.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.94% of the CCEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.87 million shares valued at $541.88 million to account for 2.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 10.33 million shares representing 2.27% and valued at over $514.53 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.06% of the shares totaling 4.83 million with a market value of $240.9 million.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCEP) is 3.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.02 and a high of $54.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $51.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $42.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.25% off the consensus price target high of $61.79 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -65.02% lower than the price target low of $31.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.75, the stock is -1.22% and 0.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 16.65% off its SMA200. CCEP registered 39.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.01.

The stock witnessed a -2.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.92%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $24.03B and $12.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.49 and Fwd P/E is 16.55. Distance from 52-week low is 52.12% and -5.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.00% this year

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is trading 43.16% up over the past 12 months and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) that is 72.87% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.04% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.