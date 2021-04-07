New Big Money Means PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

342 institutions hold shares in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), with 30.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.39% while institutional investors hold 98.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.77M, and float is at 40.38M with Short Float at 6.72%. Institutions hold 54.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.45 million shares valued at $357.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.87% of the PFSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.06 million shares valued at $266.6 million to account for 5.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.73 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $244.52 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.47% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $112.33 million.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) is -8.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.22 and a high of $70.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFSI stock was last observed hovering at around $62.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.07% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.05% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 14.43% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.90, the stock is -7.54% and -4.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -4.88% at the moment leaves the stock 6.31% off its SMA200. PFSI registered 247.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.53.

The stock witnessed a -2.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.70%, and is -10.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $4.22B and $4.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.84 and Fwd P/E is 5.07. Profit margin for the company is 36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 228.76% and -15.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.52 with sales reaching $978.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 327.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.60% in year-over-year returns.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Insider Activity

A total of 270 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 191 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NANJI FARHAD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NANJI FARHAD bought 94,106 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $64.40 per share for a total of $6.06 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.51 million shares.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that MFN Partners, LP (Director) bought a total of 94,106 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $64.40 per share for $6.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.51 million shares of the PFSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, SPECTOR DAVID (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $65.88 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 1,066,337 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI).