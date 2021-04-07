Niu Technologies (NIU): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NIU Stock Is Going Next

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is 36.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.25 and a high of $53.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NIU stock was last observed hovering at around $36.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53% off its average median price target of $268.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.8% off the consensus price target high of $313.14 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 85.35% higher than the price target low of $260.73 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $38.19, the stock is 1.64% and -7.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 4.17% at the moment leaves the stock 31.16% off its SMA200. NIU registered 490.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.55.

The stock witnessed a 13.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.74%, and is 14.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 9.05% over the month.

Niu Technologies (NIU) has around 521 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $373.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 133.53 and Fwd P/E is 27.07. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 511.04% and -28.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Niu Technologies (NIU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Niu Technologies (NIU) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Niu Technologies is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $80.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 76.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 142.30% in year-over-year returns.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Top Institutional Holders

134 institutions hold shares in Niu Technologies (NIU), with institutional investors hold 30.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.03M, and float is at 53.70M with Short Float at 2.83%. Institutions hold 30.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 3.04 million shares valued at $85.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.68% of the NIU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 2.5 million shares valued at $70.21 million to account for 3.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pictet Asset Management Ltd which holds 1.27 million shares representing 1.95% and valued at over $35.61 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.85% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $33.76 million.