Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) shares are -7.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.36% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -8.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 8.87% and -16.29% over the month.

On October 16, 2020, UBS recommended the NGL stock is a Sell, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 18, 2021. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the NGL stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.46. The forecasts give the NGL Energy Partners LP stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.33% or -9.0%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7,725.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$2.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.32, down -30.20% from -$4.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.34 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.19 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 50,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 70,226. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,000 and 20,071 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Executive Vice President had earlier bought another 10,000 NGL shares valued at $69700.0 on Jun 05. The shares were bought at $6.97 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) moved up 8.09% to settle at $2.54. The overall market worth of this company is about $227,313,249. The 52-week ‎range of the stock remained $0.05 – $7.00, while its day’s lowest price was $2.10, and its hit its ‎day’s highest price at $2.54.

SGTM’s acquisition of Ohio-based Mulch Manufacturing in February 2020 can only be thrown in the ‎category of major coups for their parent company. For Raynor, this is a strategic move to expand its ‎operations well beyond Florida, giving it a larger footprint in the mulch industry.‎

‎”Right now, the Sustainability Green Team has two subsidiaries and over 20 brands,” said Raynor, a 25-‎year veteran of the tree industry. “Those subsidiaries are Mulch Manufacturing Inc., a 35-year-old ‎leader in the industry, and National Storm Recovery, LLC. If you were to break down each one, you will ‎see a lot of depth in them, as well. Our vertical integration model goes from tree cutting to the ‎collection to the disposal.”‎

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), on the other hand, is trading around $116.96 with a market cap of $27.10B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $120.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.19 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DLTR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.47 billion. This represented 78.26% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.77 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.52 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Apr 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $20.7 billion from $20.65 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.72 billion, significantly higher than the $1.87 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.83 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 77 times at Dollar Tree Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 217,593 shares. Insider sales totaled 357,848 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 43 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.11M shares after the latest sales, with -1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.40% with a share float percentage of 232.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dollar Tree Inc. having a total of 1,076 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.38 million shares worth more than $2.63 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.07 billion and represent 8.21% of shares outstanding.