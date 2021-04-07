Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is 2.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $10.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $7.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.97% off the consensus price target high of $14.75 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 7.63% higher than the price target low of $7.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.38, the stock is 6.89% and 11.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 4.24% at the moment leaves the stock -7.28% off its SMA200. SAND registered 38.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.31.

The stock witnessed a 16.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.66%, and is 8.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 105.43 and Fwd P/E is 92.25. Distance from 52-week low is 36.79% and -30.57% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

256 institutions hold shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), with 3.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.57% while institutional investors hold 49.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 195.25M, and float is at 192.72M with Short Float at 2.57%. Institutions hold 48.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 22.28 million shares valued at $159.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.41% of the SAND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Great-West Life Assurance Company with 6.31 million shares valued at $45.27 million to account for 3.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 3.96 million shares representing 2.03% and valued at over $28.39 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.96% of the shares totaling 3.82 million with a market value of $27.4 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is 71.22% higher over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is 61.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.24% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.