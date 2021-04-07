The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

411 institutions hold shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), with 155.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.93% while institutional investors hold 63.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 353.45M, and float is at 195.08M with Short Float at 5.36%. Institutions hold 35.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vulcan Value Partners, LLC with over 25.42 million shares valued at $799.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.18% of the CG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.23 million shares valued at $478.92 million to account for 4.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 11.2 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $352.02 million, while Capital World Investors holds 2.57% of the shares totaling 9.09 million with a market value of $285.74 million.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) is 18.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.80 and a high of $38.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CG stock was last observed hovering at around $37.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.11% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -3.61% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.30, the stock is 1.54% and 4.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 24.34% off its SMA200. CG registered 87.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.09.

The stock witnessed a 7.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.90%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has around 1825 employees, a market worth around $12.99B and $2.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.38 and Fwd P/E is 13.35. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.33% and -2.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Carlyle Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $595.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rubenstein David M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rubenstein David M. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $35.80 per share for a total of $107.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39.25 million shares.

The Carlyle Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Ferguson Jeffrey W. (General Counsel) sold a total of 14,236 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $36.60 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the CG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Buser Curtis L. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 33,215 shares at an average price of $36.60 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 1,074,129 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG).