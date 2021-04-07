These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is 5.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.47 and a high of $111.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YUM stock was last observed hovering at around $110.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.44% off its average median price target of $113.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.51% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -34.21% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.08, the stock is 6.03% and 7.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 14.68% off its SMA200. YUM registered 80.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.10.

The stock witnessed a 9.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.81%, and is 4.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $33.73B and $5.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.74 and Fwd P/E is 25.09. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.63% and 2.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.90%).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yum! Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $1.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Top Institutional Holders

1,394 institutions hold shares in Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), with 483.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 79.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 302.00M, and float is at 297.00M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 79.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 30.62 million shares valued at $3.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.20% of the YUM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.43 million shares valued at $2.54 billion to account for 7.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.89 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $1.94 billion, while Magellan Asset Management Ltd holds 5.65% of the shares totaling 16.96 million with a market value of $1.84 billion.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibbs David W ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Gibbs David W sold 1,282 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $108.00 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20028.0 shares.

Yum! Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Gibbs David W (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $107.52 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10377.0 shares of the YUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Lowings Anthony (CEO-KFC Division) disposed off 4,334 shares at an average price of $107.21 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 45,360 shares of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 217.63% up over the past 12 months and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is 143.45% higher over the same period. Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is 15.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.11% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.44.