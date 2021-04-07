Things appear to be looking up for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) is -18.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.16 and a high of $111.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $87.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $108.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.87% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -1.84% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.56, the stock is 2.27% and -4.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -1.83% off its SMA200. CDAY registered 120.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.89.

The stock witnessed a 2.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.58%, and is 6.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has around 5974 employees, a market worth around $12.66B and $842.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 134.83. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.52% and -22.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $223.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Top Institutional Holders

426 institutions hold shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.89% while institutional investors hold 103.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.09M, and float is at 145.07M with Short Float at 5.53%. Institutions hold 102.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.25 million shares valued at $2.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.60% of the CDAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 18.11 million shares valued at $1.93 billion to account for 12.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cannae Holdings, Inc. which holds 14.0 million shares representing 9.41% and valued at over $1.49 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.24% of the shares totaling 12.26 million with a market value of $1.31 billion.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turner Leagh Erin ,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that Turner Leagh Erin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $83.63 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Turner Leagh Erin (President and COO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $102.43 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Turner Leagh Erin (President and COO) disposed off 4,083 shares at an average price of $101.50 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 121,611 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY).