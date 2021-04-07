Things appear to be looking up for The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) is 15.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.61 and a high of $76.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $75.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $74.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.09% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -22.33% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.62, the stock is 1.71% and 5.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 24.13% off its SMA200. BX registered 78.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.80.

The stock witnessed a 13.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.44%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) has around 3165 employees, a market worth around $88.76B and $6.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.15 and Fwd P/E is 19.78. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.11% and -2.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Blackstone Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $1.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

1,401 institutions hold shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), with 5.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 62.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 702.58M, and float is at 659.25M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 62.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 42.74 million shares valued at $2.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.25% of the BX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.27 million shares valued at $2.42 billion to account for 5.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.1 million shares representing 2.94% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.93% of the shares totaling 20.02 million with a market value of $1.3 billion.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Group Inc ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $37.00 per share for a total of $87.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Blackstone Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Blackstone BDC Holdings LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 997,940 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $25.00 per share for $24.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 42,425 shares at an average price of $34.93 for $1.48 million. The insider now directly holds 2,292,844 shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX).