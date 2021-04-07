Things appear to be looking up for Xilinx Inc. (XLNX)

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is -8.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.45 and a high of $154.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XLNX stock was last observed hovering at around $130.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $144.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.47% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -18.55% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.40, the stock is 5.48% and -0.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 8.07% off its SMA200. XLNX registered 64.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.58.

The stock witnessed a 8.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.45%, and is 6.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) has around 4891 employees, a market worth around $30.58B and $3.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.18 and Fwd P/E is 39.37. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.09% and -15.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xilinx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $817.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Top Institutional Holders

1,193 institutions hold shares in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), with 470.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 83.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.15M, and float is at 244.81M with Short Float at 3.76%. Institutions hold 83.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.3 million shares valued at $4.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.52% of the XLNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 21.17 million shares valued at $3.0 billion to account for 8.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.02 million shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $1.42 billion, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 3.52% of the shares totaling 8.64 million with a market value of $1.23 billion.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gagneja Sumeet ,the company’sCVP & Principal Acct Officer. SEC filings show that Gagneja Sumeet sold 850 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $143.61 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1287.0 shares.

Xilinx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Madden William Christopher (EVP, FPGA & Silicon Tech) sold a total of 5,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $141.34 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8988.0 shares of the XLNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Boppana Vamsi (SVP, Central Engineering) disposed off 2,968 shares at an average price of $105.12 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 9,903 shares of Xilinx Inc. (XLNX).

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 94.63% up over the past 12 months and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is 298.26% higher over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 26.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.85% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.78.