Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Is Up 13.22% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) is 13.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.75 and a high of $86.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VCYT stock was last observed hovering at around $56.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $86.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.67% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 14.75% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.41, the stock is 7.95% and -6.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 25.22% off its SMA200. VCYT registered 184.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.48.

The stock witnessed a 16.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.05%, and is 18.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 9.15% over the month.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has around 320 employees, a market worth around $3.79B and $117.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.56% and -35.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veracyte Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $32.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -140.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Top Institutional Holders

325 institutions hold shares in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT), with 497.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 96.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.00M, and float is at 66.45M with Short Float at 5.39%. Institutions hold 95.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 9.03 million shares valued at $441.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.47% of the VCYT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.28 million shares valued at $258.45 million to account for 7.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are William Blair Investment Management, LLC which holds 5.21 million shares representing 7.77% and valued at over $254.88 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.35% of the shares totaling 4.26 million with a market value of $208.35 million.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Giulia C ,the company’sChief Scientific & Med Officer. SEC filings show that Kennedy Giulia C sold 52,015 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $49.36 per share for a total of $2.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53724.0 shares.

Veracyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that EASTHAM KARIN (Director) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $60.70 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the VCYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Anderson Bonnie H (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 18,541 shares at an average price of $51.05 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 203,756 shares of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) that is 144.77% higher over the past 12 months. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is 149.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.58% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.