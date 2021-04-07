What should you know before buying stock in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) is 13.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.40 and a high of $48.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCCC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.52% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 26.49% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.49, the stock is -5.59% and -7.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 9.10% off its SMA200. CCCC registered a gain of 47.08% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.34.

The stock witnessed a -9.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.30%, and is 12.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.04% over the week and 8.84% over the month.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $33.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.37% and -23.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.63 with sales reaching $3.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.90% year-over-year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Top Institutional Holders

108 institutions hold shares in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), with 5.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.28% while institutional investors hold 67.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 269.13M, and float is at 37.30M with Short Float at 5.54%. Institutions hold 58.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 3.16 million shares valued at $104.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.33% of the CCCC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 2.49 million shares valued at $82.5 million to account for 5.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 2.15 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $71.2 million, while Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds 3.81% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $54.41 million.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crystal Adam ,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Crystal Adam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $37.77 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.