Which institution holds the most shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

747 institutions hold shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), with 243.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 73.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 242.58M, and float is at 242.20M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 73.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 13.56 million shares valued at $956.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.57% of the AEM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 11.09 million shares valued at $782.06 million to account for 4.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 8.57 million shares representing 3.52% and valued at over $604.38 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 3.31% of the shares totaling 8.07 million with a market value of $568.76 million.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is -14.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.82 and a high of $89.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEM stock was last observed hovering at around $60.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $85.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.34% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -0.98% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.59, the stock is 2.71% and -3.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -15.16% off its SMA200. AEM registered 35.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.27.

The stock witnessed a 5.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.41%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has around 6210 employees, a market worth around $14.27B and $3.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.85 and Fwd P/E is 17.80. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.19% and -32.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $929.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.30% in year-over-year returns.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 49.35% up over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is 208.33% higher over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 47.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.49% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.82.