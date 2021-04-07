Which Institutions Own Shares In MarineMax Inc. (HZO)?

288 institutions hold shares in MarineMax Inc. (HZO), with 541.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.45% while institutional investors hold 101.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.03M, and float is at 21.45M with Short Float at 7.80%. Institutions hold 99.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.38 million shares valued at $118.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.28% of the HZO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.78 million shares valued at $62.38 million to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Asset Management Inc which holds 1.66 million shares representing 7.50% and valued at over $58.15 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 1.4 million with a market value of $49.09 million.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) is 46.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.37 and a high of $63.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HZO stock was last observed hovering at around $49.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.16% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.15% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -11.93% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.49, the stock is -5.73% and 5.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 4.38% at the moment leaves the stock 48.51% off its SMA200. HZO registered 546.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.23.

The stock witnessed a 10.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.22%, and is 4.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) has around 1736 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.92 and Fwd P/E is 11.52. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 515.17% and -19.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MarineMax Inc. (HZO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MarineMax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $442.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.40% in year-over-year returns.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at MarineMax Inc. (HZO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCLAMB MICHAEL H, the company’s Executive VP, CFO and Sec. SEC filings show that MCLAMB MICHAEL H sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $60.09 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43002.0 shares.

MarineMax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that MCLAMB MICHAEL H (Executive VP, CFO and Sec) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $57.32 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48002.0 shares of the HZO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Cassella Anthony E. Jr. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $57.79 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 9,139 shares of MarineMax Inc. (HZO).

MarineMax Inc. (HZO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 82.61% up over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is 116.95% higher over the same period. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is 74.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.59% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.74.