Which Institutions Own Shares In Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)?

202 institutions hold shares in Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), with 4.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.46% while institutional investors hold 98.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.25M, and float is at 46.29M with Short Float at 6.83%. Institutions hold 93.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 25.58 million shares valued at $210.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.47% of the TALO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with 19.19 million shares valued at $158.14 million to account for 23.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Carlyle Group Inc. which holds 4.96 million shares representing 6.10% and valued at over $40.87 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 4.01 million with a market value of $33.02 million.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) is 48.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $16.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TALO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.22, the stock is -5.43% and 10.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 40.62% off its SMA200. TALO registered 104.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.06.

The stock witnessed a -9.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.93%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has around 414 employees, a market worth around $925.54M and $587.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.72% and -27.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Talos Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $239.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -737.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 61.60% year-over-year.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Apollo Management Holdings GP,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Apollo Management Holdings GP, sold 44,265 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $14.11 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18.9 million shares.

Talos Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Apollo Management Holdings GP, (10% Owner) sold a total of 156,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $14.32 per share for $2.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.94 million shares of the TALO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Apollo Management Holdings GP, (10% Owner) disposed off 94,400 shares at an average price of $14.16 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 19,097,051 shares of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO).