Which Institutions Own Shares In TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)?

373 institutions hold shares in TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.99% while institutional investors hold 106.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.07M, and float is at 32.70M with Short Float at 8.26%. Institutions hold 103.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.22 million shares valued at $117.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.07% of the TPIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.71 million shares valued at $89.99 million to account for 4.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schroder Investment Management Group which holds 1.66 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $87.5 million, while Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 3.79% of the shares totaling 1.38 million with a market value of $73.09 million.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) is 9.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.01 and a high of $81.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPIC stock was last observed hovering at around $58.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.85% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -25.87% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.90, the stock is 13.32% and -1.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 38.81% off its SMA200. TPIC registered 335.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.34.

The stock witnessed a 36.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.82%, and is 18.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 7.91% over the month.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has around 14900 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $1.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.80. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 345.04% and -28.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TPI Composites Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $418.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.20% in year-over-year returns.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gopalakrishnan Ramesh, the company’s Chief Operating Officer – Wind. SEC filings show that Gopalakrishnan Ramesh sold 997 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $52.30 per share for a total of $52143.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9908.0 shares.

TPI Composites Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Fishbach Steven G (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 1,595 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $52.30 per share for $83418.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15765.0 shares of the TPIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Castle Thomas J disposed off 1,030 shares at an average price of $52.30 for $53869.0. The insider now directly holds 6,831 shares of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC).

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) that is trading 56.47% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.56% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.