Which Institutions Own Shares In Veru Inc. (VERU)?

109 institutions hold shares in Veru Inc. (VERU), with 14.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.09% while institutional investors hold 31.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.31M, and float is at 54.52M with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 25.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.76 million shares valued at $32.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.23% of the VERU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.67 million shares valued at $31.76 million to account for 5.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 3.25 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $28.11 million, while Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd holds 1.53% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $9.5 million.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) is 25.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $24.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VERU stock was last observed hovering at around $10.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.9% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 48.43% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.83, the stock is -16.49% and -19.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 70.41% off its SMA200. VERU registered 260.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 333.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.92.

The stock witnessed a -12.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.53%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Veru Inc. (VERU) has around 339 employees, a market worth around $816.37M and $46.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 370.87% and -55.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.00%).

Veru Inc. (VERU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veru Inc. (VERU) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veru Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $14.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.70% year-over-year.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Veru Inc. (VERU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hyun Grace, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hyun Grace bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $14.09 per share for a total of $49315.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14790.0 shares.

Veru Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that STEINER MITCHELL SHUSTER (President and CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $20.88 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the VERU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, STEINER MITCHELL SHUSTER (President and CEO) disposed off 250,000 shares at an average price of $9.69 for $2.42 million. The insider now directly holds 7,184,767 shares of Veru Inc. (VERU).

Veru Inc. (VERU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 127.67% up over the past 12 months and Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) that is 13.31% higher over the same period. The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is 39.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.13% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.84.