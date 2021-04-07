Who are the Institutional Holders in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)?

176 institutions hold shares in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI), with 9.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.70% while institutional investors hold 90.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.39M, and float is at 14.67M with Short Float at 25.27%. Institutions hold 55.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.0 million shares valued at $92.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.15% of the BTAI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 1.67 million shares valued at $77.34 million to account for 6.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artemis Investment Management LLP which holds 1.01 million shares representing 4.12% and valued at over $46.82 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 0.91 million with a market value of $41.99 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) is -23.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.55 and a high of $71.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTAI stock was last observed hovering at around $37.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.8% off its average median price target of $96.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.89% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 44.13% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.20, the stock is -19.23% and -29.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -4.86% at the moment leaves the stock -27.85% off its SMA200. BTAI registered 99.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.98.

The stock witnessed a -22.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.63%, and is -9.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 89.76% and -50.77% from its 52-week high.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.94.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.20% this year

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yocca Frank, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Yocca Frank sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $48.50 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58397.0 shares.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that O’Neill Vincent (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $55.58 per share for $1.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BTAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Yocca Frank (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $57.68 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 73,397 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI).