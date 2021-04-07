Who are the Institutional Holders in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)?

207 institutions hold shares in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM), with 4.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.17% while institutional investors hold 103.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.60M, and float is at 82.71M with Short Float at 14.62%. Institutions hold 99.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 15.21 million shares valued at $165.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.94% of the EPZM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 9.45 million shares valued at $102.63 million to account for 9.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RP Management, LLC which holds 9.17 million shares representing 9.01% and valued at over $99.55 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.77% of the shares totaling 7.91 million with a market value of $85.91 million.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) is -20.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.44 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPZM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.97% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 13.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.65, the stock is -0.52% and -12.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -8.17% at the moment leaves the stock -29.46% off its SMA200. EPZM registered -37.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.41.

The stock witnessed a -9.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.23%, and is 16.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $888.53M and $15.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.26% and -60.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.60%).

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Epizyme Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58 with sales reaching $6.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 184.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 389.70% in year-over-year returns.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MOTT DAVID M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOTT DAVID M bought 34,486 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $7.97 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Epizyme Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that MOTT DAVID M (Director) bought a total of 28,231 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $7.98 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the EPZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, Bazemore Robert B (President & CEO) disposed off 10,328 shares at an average price of $7.85 for $81075.0. The insider now directly holds 322,626 shares of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM).

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novartis AG (NVS) that is trading 3.25% up over the past 12 months and Seagen Inc. (SGEN) that is 24.67% higher over the same period. Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is 102.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.9% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.68.