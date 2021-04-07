Who are the Institutional Holders in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)?

29 institutions hold shares in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.09% while institutional investors hold 8.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.44M, and float is at 27.28M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 7.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.56% of the MBRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 98659.0 shares valued at $0.47 million to account for 0.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 49086.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $0.23 million, while Truist Financial Corp holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 29167.0 with a market value of $0.14 million.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) is -19.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $11.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.66% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 72.36% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.87, the stock is -4.89% and -16.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -24.53% off its SMA200. MBRX registered 27.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2615 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8062.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.13%, and is 4.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.35% and -67.26% from its 52-week high.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23.The EPS is expected to shrink by -443.60% this year

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 45.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.47% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.26.