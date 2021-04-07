Who are the Institutional Holders in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)?

313 institutions hold shares in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO), with 25.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.64% while institutional investors hold 68.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.56M, and float is at 116.56M with Short Float at 14.21%. Institutions hold 56.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 10.07 million shares valued at $157.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.03% of the SGMO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.57 million shares valued at $149.28 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.45 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $131.92 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 6.38 million with a market value of $99.51 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) is -24.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.53 and a high of $19.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGMO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -7.73% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.85, the stock is -1.23% and -7.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -6.25% at the moment leaves the stock -0.02% off its SMA200. SGMO registered 83.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.40.

The stock witnessed a 4.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.57%, and is 2.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has around 413 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $118.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.33% and -39.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.10%).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $23.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 83.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOEB GARY, the company’s EVP, General Counsel & Sec.. SEC filings show that LOEB GARY sold 17,524 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $13.13 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83238.0 shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that Ramelmeier Rolf Andrew (EVP, Technical Operations) sold a total of 2,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $16.74 per share for $41247.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65978.0 shares of the SGMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 24, Ramelmeier Rolf Andrew (EVP, Technical Operations) disposed off 3,331 shares at an average price of $18.13 for $60391.0. The insider now directly holds 68,442 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -10.74% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 21.78% higher over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is -6.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.04% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.26.