Who are the Institutional Holders in Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL)?

26 institutions hold shares in Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL), with 9.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.29% while institutional investors hold 8.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.11M, and float is at 48.59M with Short Float at 3.93%. Institutions hold 7.06% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.22 million shares valued at $0.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.10% of the XPL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.45 million shares valued at $0.25 million to account for 0.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.24 million shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $0.14 million, while Fruth Investment Management holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.11 million.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX: XPL) is 49.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XPL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.90 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is -5.65% and -6.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 51.87% off its SMA200. XPL registered 322.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9442 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6404.

The stock witnessed a -6.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.65%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 332.09% and -32.56% from its 52-week high.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.40% this year

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 262.35% up over the past 12 months and Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) that is 19.75% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 76.08% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.31.