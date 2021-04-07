Who are the Institutional Holders in Tricida Inc. (TCDA)?

172 institutions hold shares in Tricida Inc. (TCDA), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.59% while institutional investors hold 99.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.19M, and float is at 48.88M with Short Float at 8.41%. Institutions hold 96.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 9.61 million shares valued at $67.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.14% of the TCDA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 4.54 million shares valued at $32.02 million to account for 9.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.51 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $17.67 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 2.09 million with a market value of $14.75 million.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) is -25.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.74 and a high of $32.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCDA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.25, the stock is 4.13% and -12.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -49.04% off its SMA200. TCDA registered -75.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.15.

The stock witnessed a 10.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.78%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.37% and -84.09% from its 52-week high.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tricida Inc. (TCDA) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tricida Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.03.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.30% this year

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Tricida Inc. (TCDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COUFAL SANDRA I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COUFAL SANDRA I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $4.79 per share for a total of $23950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Tricida Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that COUFAL SANDRA I (Director) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $8.01 per share for $801.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the TCDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, KLAERNER GERRIT (President and CEO) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $7.26 for $58080.0. The insider now directly holds 499,993 shares of Tricida Inc. (TCDA).