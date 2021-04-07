Who is the Top Investor In Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)?

214 institutions hold shares in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS), with institutional investors hold 11.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 683.51M, and float is at 340.00M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 11.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Impax Asset Management Group Plc with over 20.29 million shares valued at $174.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.97% of the SBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 6.1 million shares valued at $52.38 million to account for 0.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.86 million shares representing 0.56% and valued at over $33.15 million, while Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 3.79 million with a market value of $32.58 million.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is -13.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.05 and a high of $12.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $10.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.79% off the consensus price target high of $13.29 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 16.16% higher than the price target low of $8.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.47, the stock is 4.02% and 2.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -14.22% off its SMA200. SBS registered 21.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.94.

The stock witnessed a 12.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.89%, and is 4.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has around 12806 employees, a market worth around $5.04B and $3.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.53. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.47% and -39.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.10% this year

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) that is 34.84% higher over the past 12 months. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) is -7.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -114.91% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.29.