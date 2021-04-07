Who is the Top Investor In Coursera Inc. (COUR)?

4 institutions hold shares in Coursera Inc. (COUR), with 3.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.87% while institutional investors hold 49.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.27M, and float is at 17.11M. Institutions hold 45.46% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) is 24.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.80 and a high of $56.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COUR stock was last observed hovering at around $49.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.62%.

Currently trading at $56.23, the stock is 20.16% and 20.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 13.34% at the moment leaves the stock 20.16% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.52.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) has around 779 employees, a market worth around $7.33B and $293.51M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.76% and -0.44% from its 52-week high.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Analyst Forecasts