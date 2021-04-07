Who is the Top Investor In Waste Management Inc. (WM)?

1,917 institutions hold shares in Waste Management Inc. (WM), with 643.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 80.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 424.20M, and float is at 421.78M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 80.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.9 million shares valued at $4.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.27% of the WM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.56 million shares valued at $3.6 billion to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 20.45 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $2.41 billion, while Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 18.63 million with a market value of $2.2 billion.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is 11.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.54 and a high of $131.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WM stock was last observed hovering at around $130.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.68% off the consensus price target high of $149.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -10.59% lower than the price target low of $119.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.60, the stock is 5.65% and 11.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 15.16% off its SMA200. WM registered 47.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $116.62.

The stock witnessed a 10.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.60%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) has around 48250 employees, a market worth around $55.57B and $15.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.49 and Fwd P/E is 25.20. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.35% and 0.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waste Management Inc. (WM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waste Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.01 with sales reaching $4.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boettcher Charles C, the company’s EVP, Corp Development & CLO. SEC filings show that Boettcher Charles C sold 2,891 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $130.00 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22373.0 shares.

Waste Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Boettcher Charles C (EVP, Corp Development & CLO) sold a total of 2,891 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $125.00 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25264.0 shares of the WM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Boettcher Charles C (EVP, Corp Development & CLO) disposed off 2,891 shares at an average price of $120.00 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 28,155 shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM).

Waste Management Inc. (WM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) that is 47.34% higher over the past 12 months. Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) is 59.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.37% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.