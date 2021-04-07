Why CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) is 317.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPSH stock was last observed hovering at around $11.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $11.60, the stock is -18.26% and -26.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 102.89% off its SMA200. CPSH registered 1160.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 549.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.43.

The stock witnessed a -18.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 324.91%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.08% over the week and 11.83% over the month.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $172.26M and $20.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 170.59. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1121.05% and -61.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

CPS Technologies Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 240.80% this year.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH), with 4.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.81% while institutional investors hold 9.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.30M, and float is at 8.07M with Short Float at 7.15%. Institutions hold 6.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.78% of the CPSH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.19 million shares valued at $0.53 million to account for 1.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Essex Investment Management Co Inc which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.80% and valued at over $0.31 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.56% of the shares totaling 76900.0 with a market value of $0.21 million.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peregrine Financial Corp ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Peregrine Financial Corp sold 101,802 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $12.83 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

CPS Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Peregrine Financial Corp (10% Owner) sold a total of 48,069 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $11.85 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the CPSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Peregrine Financial Corp (10% Owner) disposed off 5,942 shares at an average price of $11.41 for $67809.0. The insider now directly holds 764,610 shares of CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH).

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Materion Corporation (MTRN) that is trading 91.88% up over the past 12 months. Chase Corporation (CCF) is 61.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.1% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.52.