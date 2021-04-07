Why Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) is 19.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $3.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PULM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is 1.25% and -10.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 3.65% at the moment leaves the stock 4.95% off its SMA200. PULM registered 12.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5215 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3443.

The stock witnessed a 12.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.70%, and is 7.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 8.35% over the month.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $74.81M and $12.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.69% and -53.29% from its 52-week high.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pulmatrix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -84.20% year-over-year.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM), with 375.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 24.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.16M, and float is at 34.03M with Short Float at 4.09%. Institutions hold 24.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.57 million shares valued at $3.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.57% of the PULM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sabby Management, LLC with 1.98 million shares valued at $2.35 million to account for 3.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.58 million shares representing 2.80% and valued at over $1.88 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 1.27% of the shares totaling 0.72 million with a market value of $0.85 million.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.