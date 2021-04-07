Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) – The -35.41% Downside Potential Remains

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is 8.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.22 and a high of $26.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XRX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -19.29% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -92.69% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.05, the stock is -0.65% and 3.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 21.46% off its SMA200. XRX registered 48.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.23.

The stock witnessed a -3.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.53%, and is 3.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $4.91B and $7.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.30 and Fwd P/E is 9.81. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.16% and -7.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xerox Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $1.59B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Top Institutional Holders

606 institutions hold shares in Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), with 9.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.84% while institutional investors hold 88.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 199.44M, and float is at 187.86M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 83.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 27.77 million shares valued at $643.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.98% of the XRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.78 million shares valued at $412.37 million to account for 8.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.78 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $226.85 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 7.63 million with a market value of $176.84 million.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mancini Joseph H. ,the company’sVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Mancini Joseph H. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $21.52 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38672.0 shares.

Xerox Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) bought a total of 243,198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $18.99 per share for $4.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28.77 million shares of the XRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) acquired 60,010 shares at an average price of $18.93 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 28,526,037 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX).