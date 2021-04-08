22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX: XXII) is 53.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $4.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XXII stock was last observed hovering at around $3.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is 11.42% and 8.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -7.90% at the moment leaves the stock 106.14% off its SMA200. XXII registered 389.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 382.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1573 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0441.

The stock witnessed a 55.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.76%, and is 13.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.39% over the week and 11.48% over the month.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $478.07M and $28.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 514.55% and -27.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.00%).

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

22nd Century Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII), with 3.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.11% while institutional investors hold 25.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.93M, and float is at 136.27M with Short Float at 5.31%. Institutions hold 25.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 6.69 million shares valued at $14.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.47% of the XXII Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.84 million shares valued at $12.85 million to account for 3.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 2.69 million shares representing 1.80% and valued at over $5.92 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.51% of the shares totaling 2.25 million with a market value of $4.96 million.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MISH JAMES A ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MISH JAMES A bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $3.23 per share for a total of $48450.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

22nd Century Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that SANDERS RICHARD M. (Director) sold a total of 47,227 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $2.72 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the XXII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, O’BRIEN ROGER D (Director) acquired 52,400 shares at an average price of $2.86 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 179,223 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII).

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading 16.65% up over the past 12 months and Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) that is 54.05% higher over the same period. Altria Group Inc. (MO) is 37.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.06% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.