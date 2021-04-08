3 Notable Stocks in Focus: 9F Inc. (JFU), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Illumina Inc. (ILMN)

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) shares are 61.54% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.08% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +60.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 43.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -5.08% and 4.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analyst offering the recommendations for the stock has a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the JFU stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.68. The forecasts give the 9F Inc. stock a price target range of $9.10 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $9.10. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.54% or 81.54%.

Shares of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) traded in a range of $2.10 to $2.12, completing the day down -16.93% to $2.11. The day started out with an opening price ‎of $2.12. The company has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares while its market ‎capitalization is now about $188,831,085.‎

The acquisition of Mulch Manufacturing by SGTM in February 2020 is an impressive coup for the parent ‎firm. Mulch Manufacturing agreed to a distribution agreement with SGTM, which increased the ‎former’s production and packaging capacity. Acquiring the company gave the company access to ‎several unique products that were made through patented processes, he said.‎

‎”One of its divisions is now our trucking company, Rose Transportation, and another is Nature’s ‎Reflections, a high-quality mulch colorant product,” CEO Raynor said. “Ingredients are shipped from ‎different countries to Jacksonville where we make it at our 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.”‎

Mulch Manufacturing builds machines to color the mulch instead of buying it from other companies. ‎Called the Cheetah Coloring System, the technology enables Mulch Manufacturing to easily change ‎the color of the product. Raynor said the equipment was named after the nimble African cat because ‎its inventor designed it to efficiently bind chemicals to wood by using less water and colorants.‎

‎”Our being able to be innovative is what excites me about being part of this team,” he said. “For ‎instance, when we build a manufacturing facility from the ground up, our experienced team ‎understands what it takes to do it and if there is a piece of equipment that we cannot buy, we just roll ‎up our sleeves and make it, like trommel screens, disks, conveyors, coloring machines — you name it.”‎

Cypress Sawmill is a division of the Mulch Manufacturing company in Homerville, Georgia, that ‎acquires valuable lumber from loggers, as well as producing top-quality cypress mulch from the trees’ ‎bark. “In the end, there is not one part of the tree that is wasted,” Raynor said of the mill.‎

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), on the other hand, is trading around $400.55 with a market cap of $58.29B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $402.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.51 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Illumina Inc. (ILMN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ILMN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $497.0 million. This represented 47.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $953.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.74 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $7.58 billion from $7.4 billion over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $1.66 billion while total current assets were at $4.48 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.08 billion, significantly higher than the $1.05 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $891.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 135 times at Illumina Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 80,138 shares. Insider sales totaled 110,333 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 108 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -81.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 372.04k shares after the latest sales, with 2.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.90% with a share float percentage of 145.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Illumina Inc. having a total of 1,395 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 19.83 million shares worth more than $7.34 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 13.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.19 billion and represent 7.77% of shares outstanding.