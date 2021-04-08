A peek at IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP): Who has invested in It?

7 institutions hold shares in IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP), with 5.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.77% while institutional investors hold 0.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.54M, and float is at 23.12M with Short Float at 21.06%. Institutions hold 0.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.55 million shares valued at $0.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.48% of the ITP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 0.16 million shares valued at $87047.0 to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.15 million shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $81805.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 43870.0 with a market value of $24413.0.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) is 15.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $1.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.64, the stock is -6.70% and -22.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.0 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 1.63% off its SMA200. ITP registered 7.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7952 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6973.

The stock witnessed a 4.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.41%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.90% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) has around 333 employees, a market worth around $70.11M and $100.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.96% and -55.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -307.90% this year

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.