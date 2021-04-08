American Resources Corporation (AREC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is 87.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $8.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AREC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $6.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.33% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.16% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.65, the stock is -10.40% and -20.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -5.68% at the moment leaves the stock 57.36% off its SMA200. AREC registered 220.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 128.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6347 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7629.

The stock witnessed a -0.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.18%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $185.71M and $1.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.72. Distance from 52-week low is 400.00% and -54.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-131.20%).

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Resources Corporation (AREC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $4.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12,714.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 682.40% in year-over-year returns.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in American Resources Corporation (AREC), with 17.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.84% while institutional investors hold 5.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.41M, and float is at 16.28M with Short Float at 6.23%. Institutions hold 3.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.34 million shares valued at $2.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.40% of the AREC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.29 million to account for 0.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.69% and valued at over $0.24 million, while Exane Derivatives holds 0.50% of the shares totaling 91364.0 with a market value of $0.18 million.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at American Resources Corporation (AREC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.