Are we looking at the next big move in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) is -22.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.20 and a high of $71.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABCL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.29% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.11% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.47% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $31.29, the stock is 0.88% and -18.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 7.90% at the moment leaves the stock -22.72% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.80.

The stock witnessed a 16.93% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.75%, and is 17.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.82% over the week and 11.55% over the month.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has around 174 employees, a market worth around $9.19B and $20.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1738.33 and Fwd P/E is 67.87. Distance from 52-week low is 34.87% and -56.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.40%).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $200.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -857.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 189.10% year-over-year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL), with 87.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.34% while institutional investors hold 55.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 293.67M, and float is at 178.40M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 37.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 19.28 million shares valued at $775.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.16% of the ABCL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 10.45 million shares valued at $420.52 million to account for 3.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 8.4 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $338.05 million, while SB Management Ltd holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 6.77 million with a market value of $272.31 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times.