Are we looking at the next big move in SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)?

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is 57.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $3.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPCB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is 2.73% and 2.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 5.19% at the moment leaves the stock 31.48% off its SMA200. SPCB registered 97.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5748 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1828.

The stock witnessed a 40.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.36%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.05% over the week and 12.49% over the month.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) has around 109 employees, a market worth around $29.13M and $11.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.50. Profit margin for the company is -98.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.46% and -47.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.90%).

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SuperCom Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.30% year-over-year.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), with 3.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.39% while institutional investors hold 17.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.21M, and float is at 14.21M with Short Float at 7.39%. Institutions hold 13.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.48 million shares valued at $1.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.10% of the SPCB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 0.45 million shares valued at $0.46 million to account for 2.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.96% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.90% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.15 million.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading 38.56% up over the past 12 months and Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) that is 201.77% higher over the same period. Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is 131.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.51.