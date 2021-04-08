BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

283 institutions hold shares in BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP), with 29.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.89% while institutional investors hold 68.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 361.74M, and float is at 291.18M with Short Float at 4.77%. Institutions hold 63.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.93 million shares valued at $111.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.63% of the BGCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.0 million shares valued at $88.0 million to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arctis Global LLC which holds 17.93 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $71.73 million, while Cardinal Capital Management LLC holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 15.78 million with a market value of $63.13 million.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is 32.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.22 and a high of $5.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BGCP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.32, the stock is 15.52% and 20.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.74 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 54.43% off its SMA200. BGCP registered 110.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81.

The stock witnessed a 16.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.93%, and is 18.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.99. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.41% and -6.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BGC Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $566M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.20% in year-over-year returns.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MERKEL STEPHEN M, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that MERKEL STEPHEN M sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $3.51 per share for a total of $7897.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is trading 48.42% up over the past 12 months and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is 35.91% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.45% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.62.