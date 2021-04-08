Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is 68.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $4.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOXL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 53.09% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.58, the stock is -1.76% and -3.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock 32.31% off its SMA200. BOXL registered 352.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7418 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0028.

The stock witnessed a 15.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.45%, and is 7.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.75% over the week and 11.32% over the month.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has around 189 employees, a market worth around $129.41M and $54.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 344.83% and -44.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.20%).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boxlight Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $28.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 158.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 390.70% in year-over-year returns.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), with 11.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.58% while institutional investors hold 9.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.34M, and float is at 38.81M with Short Float at 9.60%. Institutions hold 7.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.66 million shares valued at $2.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.93% of the BOXL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.07 million shares valued at $1.64 million to account for 1.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bard Associates Inc. which holds 0.67 million shares representing 1.18% and valued at over $1.02 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $0.44 million.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nance Henry ,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Nance Henry bought 569 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $1.67 per share for a total of $950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Boxlight Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Starkey Mark (PRESIDENT) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $1.68 per share for $50400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80000.0 shares of the BOXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Pope Michael Ross (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $1.65 for $66000.0. The insider now directly holds 287,942 shares of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Holdings Company (GHC) that is trading 73.10% up over the past 12 months and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) that is 423.36% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.36% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.72.