Check out this: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) could be on the verge of a big rally

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is 5.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.54 and a high of $55.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRVL stock was last observed hovering at around $50.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.31% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -25.9% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.36, the stock is 6.89% and 3.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.86 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 17.98% off its SMA200. MRVL registered 111.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.61.

The stock witnessed a 25.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.78%, and is 6.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has around 5340 employees, a market worth around $33.56B and $2.97B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.44. Profit margin for the company is -9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.93% and -9.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is a “Buy”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $801.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.90% in year-over-year returns.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Top Institutional Holders

977 institutions hold shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL), with 1.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 93.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 673.53M, and float is at 665.68M with Short Float at 6.21%. Institutions hold 93.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 100.77 million shares valued at $4.79 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.91% of the MRVL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 78.78 million shares valued at $3.75 billion to account for 11.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 60.81 million shares representing 9.00% and valued at over $2.89 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.66% of the shares totaling 58.52 million with a market value of $2.78 billion.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 76 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURPHY MATTHEW J ,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that MURPHY MATTHEW J sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $47.89 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that MURPHY MATTHEW J (CEO and President) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $53.20 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the MRVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Hu Jean X. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $54.10 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 89,253 shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL).

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 110.78% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 77.21% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.23% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 41.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.79.